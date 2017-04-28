TSA: “As you can imagine, live anti-tank rounds are strictly prohibited altogether.”

TSA finds live anti-tank round in carry-on bag

I have detailed the crazy things that the TSA has found in airline travelers checked bags over the past few years but…every once and awhile, something new and cracked turns up.

lax TSA/22MM tank round LAX

Recently the agency’s agents reported that a live 22 MM anti-tank round was discovered by TSA agents in a checked bag at Los Angeles (LAX) airport.

Love how the TSA wrote it up: “As you can imagine, live anti-tank rounds are strictly prohibited altogether.”

Um yep.

+More on Network World: 10 of the latest craziest and scariest things the TSA found on your fellow travelers+

This of course wasn’t the first time an anti-tank weapon was in a bag. The TSA reported an inert anti-tank weapon was found in a bag in 2015. And in 2016 the TSA found an anti-tank land mine in an Austin, Texas traveler’s bag.

While it is obviously concerned about such findings, the TSA finds some amusement or amazement in these findings too as it now posts its own Top 10 Most Unusual Finds which outlines the most “dangerous and often times wacky items” it has kept off commercial airliners.

