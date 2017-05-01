Today's top stories

Career Watch: Be wary of IT employment contracts

An attorney warns about the gotchas in employment contracts; security jobs go begging; master's degrees in computer science pay off.

Opinions Editor, Computerworld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Jeffrey Scolaro, an attorney at Daley Mohan Groble PC in Chicago and a member of Legal Services Link, answers questions about employment contracts.

Are employment contracts for IT workers negotiable, or are they one-size-fits-all? The axiom that “everything is negotiable” should be where all IT professionals begin their assessment of proposed employment contracts. However, the IT industry in particular can be especially rigid in its collective enforcement of employment agreements.

Jeffrey Scolaro, attorney at Daley Mohan Groble PC Courtesy of Jeffrey Scolaro, Daley Mohan Groble PC

Jeffrey Scolaro says the IT industry can be “especially rigid” in its enforcement of employment agreements.

IT companies are very protective of their intellectual property and wary of conceding issues in employment agreements that might jeopardize that IP. Therefore, it is always recommended that IT professionals use an experienced attorney to let the employer (or prospective employer) know that the IT professional is just as serious about exercising his or her rights during this process.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like