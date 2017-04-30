Hackers leak 10 new Orange Is the New Black episodes after Netflix failed to pay ransom

The Dark Overlord leaked 10 episodes of Orange Is the New Black Season 5, threatening other networks such as ABC, Fox and National Geographic to pay up or suffer the same fate as Netflix which refused to be extorted.

orange is the new black cast
Credit: Netflix
On Saturday, the hacking group The Dark Overlord followed through with threats to release 10 of 13 new Orange Is the New Black episodes that it had in its possession after Netflix failed to pay a ransom. The Dark Overlord, or TDO, allegedly has tried to extort money from other big networks as well and used the leak to threaten those networks.

TDO tweeted: “Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we’re all going to have. We’re not playing games anymore.”

On Friday, the hacking group released the first statement and uploaded the first episode of Orange Is the New Black Season 5 to The Pirate Bay. Netflix, which was allegedly one of the first to download the episode, said it was “aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.” The FBI is one of the agencies investigation, according to the Associated Press.

TDO seemed ticked that Netflix still didn’t pay the undisclosed ransom, so the hacking group released Orange Is the New Black episodes 2 – 10 on Saturday.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix,” TDO’s statement said. “You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves. And to the others: there’s still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table - for now.”

The hackers encouraged Netflix to release its own Orange Is the New Black episodes as “reuploads and seeders are welcome.” Netflix was slated to release season five on June 9.

TDO didn’t manage to steal the last three Orange Is the New Black episodes because Larson Studios didn’t have them yet when the hack occurred.

TDO told Torrent Freak that it gained access to Larson Studios in Hollywood in late 2016. On Christmas Eve, it tried to extort a “small fee in exchange for non-disclosure.” That fee was 50 bitcoins to be paid by New Year’s Eve, or else a late fee of 10 bitcoins would be added every 24-hour period until the ransom was paid. Larson Studio, according to TDO, signed and returned the contract to TDO, but failed to pay the hush money.

You may recall that TDO attempted to sell millions of healthcare records and was responsible for other attacks such as on Gorilla Glue and Indiana Cancer Services agency Little Red Door. After the group put 655,000 healthcare records pilfered from three separate healthcare databases up for sale on the dark web marketplace TheRealDeal, TDO claimed the databases were obtained by exploiting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).

If TDO follows through with its latest threats, then more leaks from other networks may be on the way if they don’t pay the ransom. In the first statement, TDO said:

Now, because we punish in a pervasive guilty-by-association manner, other companies in the American entertainment industry shouldn’t be surprised if they were too wake up to a verbose, condescending, and abusive letter in their inbox extending a hand of friendship and (most likely) demanding a modest sum of internet money. While “modest” is certainly a matter of a particular perspective, we're inclined to believe that any offer we've extended is a most modest one, at that.

While we may be vicious internet hooligans, we’re not unreasonable creatures. In fact, here at TheDarkOverlord Solutions, we’re quite proud to say that we've been at the forefront of pioneering new friends, business relationships, and producing charitable extensions of our good graces for our said friends, and of course, a request of an always modest sum of internet money.

Then after dumping 10 episodes of Orange Is the New Black Season 5, TDO wrote in the second statement:

We're not quite done yet, though. We're calling you out: ABC, National Geographic, Fox, IFC, and of course Netflix, still. There's more Netflix on the feasting menu soon (in addition to the other studios, of course), but we'll get to that later. Enjoy the fruits of _our_ labour.

The person speaking to Torrent Freak claimed that TDO is made up of more than one hacker. Both statements were signed:

Your friends,
thedarkoverlord
Professional Adversary
World Wide Web, LLC

