Apple fans are described as 'Sheeple' by Merriam-Webster dictionary

apple store lines
Related

In an effort to keep up with the times, Merriam-Webster every year adds hundreds of new words to its dictionary. After all, the language we use on a day-to-day basis is always evolving. Just this past February, for example, Merriam-Webster announced that it added more than 1,000 new words to the dictionary, including some newbies from the tech world such as net neutrality, abandonware, binge-watch and photobomb.

And just a few days ago, Merriam-Webster added the word Sheeple to its online dictionary, defining it as "people who are docile, compliant, or easily influenced." Or in other words, "people likened to sheep."

Now that's all well and good, but here's where things get interesting funny.

In a subsection to the new dictionary entry, the word "Sheeple" is used in a pair of sample sentences so that readers can have better grasp on how the word can and should be used. There, Merriam-Webster threw a well-placed jab at Apple enthusiasts, effectively calling them Sheeple, something which many Android proponents and longtime Windows users have been calling Apple fans for years on end.

The sample sentence in question reads: "Apple's debuted a battery case for the juice-sucking iPhone—an ungainly lumpy case the sheeple will happily shell out $99 for."

The quote is attributed to Doug Criss of CNN via an article he wrote back in December of 2015. Now we could take the time to point out that Apple's own iPhone battery case is actually quite sleek relative to other battery pack cases, but I suppose doing so might just be proving Criss' point. That said, Apple fans will just have to take this one on the chin and laugh it off.

And besides, if one is looking for questionable Apple designs, the aforementioned battery pack is probably not the place to start: we're looking at you AirPods.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
042717blog sheep
Apple fanboys cited as Merriam-Webster herds ‘sheeple’ into dictionary

“Wake up!” the good folks a Merriam-Webster just tweeted. “Sheeple is in the dictionary now.”

wifi crowding
2.4GHz is a headache for Wi-Fi users, and it’s here to stay

Wireless LAN users can’t just stay comfortable in the 5GHz realm – the older 2.4GHz frequency bands are...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
0750 as 14
Legal war with Apple hits Qualcomm's revenue projections

The legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm on licensing modem technology is turning uglier every day.

F5 President and CEO, Francois Locoh-Donou
F5’s new CEO shares his early impressions

F5’s new President and CEO, Francois Locoh-Donou talks about his vision for the app delivery...

young millennial painting clouds on concrete wall
Why are employers doubling down on the workplace?

Companies of all sizes and types are rethinking not only how their employees work, but also where that...

butterfly birth morphing
IoT in manufacturing: 4 stages of maturity

Use cases in industries such as aeronautics and chemicals are a proving ground, and a roadmap to...