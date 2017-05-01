Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save $45 on Amazon Echo Right Now When You Buy Certified Refurbished - Deal Alert

amazon echo
Credit: Amazon

You can pick up Amazon Echo for far below list price, if you're comfortable buying refurbished. Which you can be -- certified refurbished products are tested and certified to look and work like new, and come with warranties. Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask. Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Echo's typical list price is $179.99, and certified refurbished models list for $164.99. But right now with this deal Amazon has further discounted them to $134.99. See the certified refurbished Amazon Echo on Amazon.

This story, "Save $45 on Amazon Echo Right Now When You Buy Certified Refurbished - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

