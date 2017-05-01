Microsoft to host Windows as a Service AMA chat

News aggregator and fan community Reddit frequently hosts an “Ask me Anything” (AMA) live discussion where people can ask questions of celebrities, technologists, politicians, and whatnot and get answers almost in real time. They can be informative and entertaining, or they can turn into unmitigated disasters.

Microsoft is no doubt hoping for the former as it hosts its own AMA event to give its customers the chance to ask about the company’s plans for Windows as a Service (WaaS), its efforts to move Windows to a internet-dependent state of continuous development rather than going the old route of just providing fixes and an occasional service pack before the next major OS release.

The event will be hosted on the Microsoft Tech Community site Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT.

In the two years since Windows 10 was released, the OS has morphed considerably from the release product. It has a new patching system, which is constantly in flux, and has seen two major updates in the form of the Anniversary Update and Creators Update, with a third due in September. Apps have come and gone, and the Windows Store has been revamped at least once.

Microsoft is supporting this continuous development with the Insider Program, which lets users sign up to receive beta builds of the OS and provide feedback, both directly and through telemetry and crash reports. Microsoft has also communicated more directly with customers via Twitter, social media, blogs and its own message boards.