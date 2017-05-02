Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

46% off Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 - Deal Alert

GameStar |

razer kraken pro
Credit: Amazon

On top of being optimized for extended wear, the Razer Kraken Pro is outfitted with a fully retractable microphone, in-line volume controls and mute toggle, giving you easy access to all its features. Powered by large, high-quality drivers, this full-sized headset provides you with immersive gaming audio for hours on end.  The 3.5mm combined audio jack and splitter cable ensure that you have mic support on your mobile devices as well as full connectivity to any gaming setup.

This gaming headset currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,400 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $79.99 has been recently dropped 46% to just $42.99.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off Razer Kraken Pro Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Razer Kraken Pro Analog Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4, Black

    $42.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
nww linux predictions 2017 ubuntu 4
I'm excited for a new Ubuntu release—for the first time in a long time

I haven’t liked Ubuntu for a while, but it looks like Canonical and the Ubuntu community are returning...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...

eliminate insider threats 1
Knowing when a trusted insider becomes a threat

The time has come to pay serious attention to new ways of identifying and preventing such insider...

cloud security
The evolution of data center segmentation

Micro-segmentation, an evolution of network security, lets organizations add granular segmentation...

domain name systems dns
Cloudflare wins managed DNS shootout

For many enterprises, deploying a fully built-out DNS network may not be feasible. Thus, many have...