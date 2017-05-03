SD-WANs: Too complicated for engineers?

Usability, it seems, is so often an afterthought with enterprise technologies. Vendors look to capitalize on a market opportunity and if the product isn’t the easiest used, well, so be it. Once deployed, they come back with enhancements to make their products easier to use and manage. Perhaps that’s because they gain the missing insights lacking when the product was first launched or maybe it’s just because vendors realize usability is so critical.

With SD-WANs, we’ve certainly improved the usability of our WANs. We now have a centralized view of our networks. We have eliminated the application-by-application, device-by-device configurations that made deployments so difficult. Instead, SD-WANs make healthy use of policies for configuring applications, business rules and even remote hardware configurations. With Zero-Touch Provisioning, SD-WAN nodes need only to be connected to a network and turned on, then the devices pull those policies down, configuring themselves. Yes, we’ve come a long way since early router rollouts.

+ Also on Network World: IT execs tout benefits of SD-WAN +

But with all of the improvements made to WAN configuration and deployment, there’s one area that SD-WANs hasn’t improved—people. You’ll still need someone with the right skills to roll out your WAN.

Network design skills are still needed to understand how the WAN should be architected and policies configured. Implementation skills are needed to ensure a smooth configuration experience. This mean finding someone who pays attention to the details, like getting your subnet, applications and priorities configured correctly.

Where SD-WAN vendors fail

Unfortunately too many partners, even representatives from SD-WAN vendors, fail in this department. Two weeks ago, for example, I got a call from a Velocloud user. The retail company has 120 locations, 12 of which were configured in a Velocloud implementation—and it was abysmal. There was no performance improvement. In fact, latency rates were through the roof—and the user was fed up. He wanted our help fixing the issue.

We held a remote session and reviewed his configuration. After some probing and analysis, which I’ll conveniently skip over, we found the cause of his problem: the Velocloud nodes had been misconfigured to send all traffic to the Velocloud cloud for routing and then back down to the destination site instead of sending packets directly to the other remote locations. The time to and from the cloud greatly exaggerated the latency between the location. And the one who made that configuration: the partner who sold Velocloud.

This isn't an isolated case. Two months before that, I was called in to fix a POC being run by an architectural glass company. The firm has a location in the Midwest and headquarters in Washington state. They were testing the WAN optimization capabilities of Silver Peak’s Unity SD-WAN to send CAD drawings faster between offices.

It’s a great use of WAN optimization, and I know for a fact that Silver Peak normally performs well in that kind of application. Yet when the customer reached out to me, the Unity performance was absolutely terrible. I mean there was zero improvement. The reason? The Silver Peak engineer forgot to check the box to turn on WAN optimization!

You can help matters by keeping good documentation about your network. Granted, that’s challenging for many SMEs where networks grew organically. View your SD-WAN deployment as a chance to get up to speed. Documentation takes time, but its needed.

But vendors can also help by making sure partners are qualified to support their products. It’s not enough to simply certify partners. Certification demands qualified support for the product, including training programs with hands-on testing. Some vendors, such as Silver Peak, do this already, but not everyone.

Just because someone claims to sell a particular SD-WAN solution doesn’t mean they are qualified to manage your deployment. Until there’s some independent certification (don’t hold your breath), you need to verify for yourself that the partner or implementation engineer has the requisite skills. Otherwise, you can look forward to the pain of the old site-by-site deployment days with your SD-WAN implementation.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?