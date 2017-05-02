Sketchy report claims iPhone 8 won't launch this year

Sketchy report claims iPhone 8 won't launch this year
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar
In a brand-new research report that you might want to take with a huge grain of salt, analysts at Deutsche Bank say the release of Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 8 may be pushed back until 2018.

While we've seen reports that the iPhone 8 release date might be delayed sometime until October or November, this is the first projection we've seen claiming we might not  see a brand-new iPhone 8 model in 2017 at all.

The research note, obtained by Business Insider, reads in part:

Report suggests no new iPhone 8 this calendar year. As we have written in previous [research notes], several supply chain reports have suggested that key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall. We believe this report further underscores the uncertainty around the timing of Apple's next- generation iPhone model.

Interestingly enough, this report seems to echo a previous report from the rumor mill suggesting that Apple in 2017 will release only two brand-new iPhone models: an iPhone 7s and an iPhone 7s Plus. Just last week, a report citing anonymous sources from within Foxconn claimed that the iPhone 8 wasn't on track to hit store shelves anytime soon.

"Rumors say that Apple will be released two iPhone 7S and one iPhone 8 (or iPhone Edition) models," MicGadget said last week. "Today we can tell you that it’s not true. This fall we can see only two models with new technology."

While we don't want to dismiss these rumors out of hand, it runs contrary to many other iPhone 8 release rumors we've seen over the past few months, many of them from reputed sources, such as Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities. And sure, there is evidence that Apple may have some trouble sourcing components for the iPhone 8—at least enough to meet demand—it's hard to imagine a scenario where the iPhone 8 release would be pushed back by a magnitude of months as opposed to weeks.

Incidentally, there have been rumblings that the component supplier Apple tapped to provide the advanced 3D camera modules for the iPhone 8 will need some time to ramp up supply to meet demand.

Some of the more compelling iPhone 8 features we can look forward to include an edgeless OLED display surrounded by 4mm bezels, faster hardware, improved water resistance, augmented reality features and wireless charging functionality.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

