April 2017: The month in hacks and breaches

Hacked emergency alarms, DDoS attack down under, extortion, and garden variety data losses and privacy breaches mark the month of April.

April may not have been the busiest month for security breaches, but what it lacks in volume it made up for in variety. The month began loudly when a hacker set off all of Dallas’s 156 emergency tornado alarms for 90 minutes in the wee hours of the morning on the seventh.

Then on April 10, London-based Wonga Group revealed that as many as a quarter-million bank accounts may have been compromised. They weren’t alone. On the seventeenth, InterContinental reported that customer data may have been taken at more than 1,000 of its hotels.

