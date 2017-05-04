New Windows build adds two significant features

My People finally shows up, as does Gmail support

windows 10 my people
Credit: Microsoft
Related

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows Insiders as part of testing for the upcoming Redstone 3 update due in September, and it adds two major new pieces of functionality users have been waiting for. 

The two new features in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16184 are centered around social experiences, which may or may not be part of a theme. The first is the My People feature, which Microsoft first considered for a Creators Update release but pulled it because it was not ready in time. 

My People is all about the people you care about, according to Microsoft. It’s meant to be a central place for all your communication and interaction with contacts. To use it, make sure you have the latest versions of Skype, Mail and People apps. In its current form, My People has three basic features:

  • Pin people to the taskbar. This allows for fast access to up to three friends, which will change in time. The feature will suggest some, or you can pick your own.
  • View multiple communication apps together, filtered for each person on your taskbar.
  • Choose the app you want to use to chat, and My People will remember it.

The second new feature introduces Focused Inbox support for Gmail accounts along with Calendar support, faster and improved search functionality, and travel and package tracking. Focused Inbox uses algorithms to push important mails to the front and others to the back. It decides this based on how you interact with email addresses or the content of emails. 

The travel and package tracking adds the ability to verify travel reservations, check in for flights, change hotel and car reservations, stay on top of flights, or track packages. Microsoft said data will get synced to the Microsoft Cloud when you enable the functionality. 

There were also a number of changes, most of them small and obscure, such as fixing an issue where dragging an app from Start’s All apps list into the tile grid would result in Start crashing. A more serious problem was some Insiders reported seeing this error in Windows Update: "Some updates were cancelled. We’ll keep trying in case new updates become available." Some of these will undoubtedly be addressed by the next build, which could come at any time.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...

sd wan
Cisco grabs-up SD-WAN player Viptela for $610M

Cisco has padded its SD-WAN portfolio with fellow player Viptela for $610 million.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
ed meyercord
Extreme offers glimpse of integrated Avaya, Brocade technology future

Extreme said it expects the Avaya and Brocade deals to push its revenues to over $1 billion for its...

7 encryption
Encryption critical for protecting mobile device data

More and more personal data is being stored on mobile devices, and without encryption, this data can...

vendor divests 1
10 things to worry about when your vendor divests

Although your vendor’s divestiture is out of your control, you can at least do your due diligence in...

sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...