Microsoft has released a new build for Windows Insiders as part of testing for the upcoming Redstone 3 update due in September, and it adds two major new pieces of functionality users have been waiting for.

The two new features in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16184 are centered around social experiences, which may or may not be part of a theme. The first is the My People feature, which Microsoft first considered for a Creators Update release but pulled it because it was not ready in time.

My People is all about the people you care about, according to Microsoft. It’s meant to be a central place for all your communication and interaction with contacts. To use it, make sure you have the latest versions of Skype, Mail and People apps. In its current form, My People has three basic features:

Pin people to the taskbar. This allows for fast access to up to three friends, which will change in time. The feature will suggest some, or you can pick your own.

View multiple communication apps together, filtered for each person on your taskbar.

Choose the app you want to use to chat, and My People will remember it.

The second new feature introduces Focused Inbox support for Gmail accounts along with Calendar support, faster and improved search functionality, and travel and package tracking. Focused Inbox uses algorithms to push important mails to the front and others to the back. It decides this based on how you interact with email addresses or the content of emails.

The travel and package tracking adds the ability to verify travel reservations, check in for flights, change hotel and car reservations, stay on top of flights, or track packages. Microsoft said data will get synced to the Microsoft Cloud when you enable the functionality.

There were also a number of changes, most of them small and obscure, such as fixing an issue where dragging an app from Start’s All apps list into the tile grid would result in Start crashing. A more serious problem was some Insiders reported seeing this error in Windows Update: "Some updates were cancelled. We’ll keep trying in case new updates become available." Some of these will undoubtedly be addressed by the next build, which could come at any time.