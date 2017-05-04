Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

68% off Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic, Just $15.99 - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

anker speaker
Credit: Amazon

SoundCore nano is incredibly compact and has a battery that supplies up to 4 hours of continuous play. Stick it in a pocket or purse, or clip it to your backpack to party anywhere. Incredibly slim and compact, but pumps out crystal-clear sound via a 3W audio driver. Sleek aluminum-alloy shell is both elegant and resilient. Available in 4 finishes to perfectly match your phone. Right now its typical list price of $49.99 has been reduced by 50% on Amazon to $24.88, but if you enter the code MOMANK77 at checkout you'll activate another big price drop down to just $15.99. See the Anker SoundCore Nano speaker deal now on Amazon.

This story, "68% off Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic, Just $15.99 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker with Big Sound, Super-Portable Wireless Speaker with Built-in Mic for iPhone 7, iPad, Samsung, Nexus, HTC, Laptops and More - Silver

    $24.88 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...

sd wan
Cisco grabs-up SD-WAN player Viptela for $610M

Cisco has padded its SD-WAN portfolio with fellow player Viptela for $610 million.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
ed meyercord
Extreme offers glimpse of integrated Avaya, Brocade technology future

Extreme said it expects the Avaya and Brocade deals to push its revenues to over $1 billion for its...

7 encryption
Encryption critical for protecting mobile device data

More and more personal data is being stored on mobile devices, and without encryption, this data can...

vendor divests 1
10 things to worry about when your vendor divests

Although your vendor’s divestiture is out of your control, you can at least do your due diligence in...

sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...