cisco-bolsters-analytics-clout-with-saggezza-buy

Cisco kept the checkbook open by making a second purchase in less than a week, this time grabbing the analytics and data science technology from Saggezza for an undisclosed amount.

On May 1 Cisco padded its SD-WAN portfolio with SD-WAN player Viptela for $610 million.

Saggezza is a privately held company founded in 2006. The name Saggezza derives from the Latin word for wisdom, or insight, according to the company’s website. It’s products, TruVantage – aimed at financial institutions and Lube Insights – a cloud-based application offer data analytics support for IT operations, visualization applications and business process optimization.

“Cisco believes that analytics will play a critical role in building the next-generation of simplified, dynamic, automated networks. Network analytics form a critical piece of Cisco’s goal to provide comprehensive, end-to-end analytics solutions that span the entire technology ecosystem—including network, cloud, data center, security, applications, and business processes,” wrote Cisco’s Rob Salvagno vice president of Corporate Business Development in a blog about the deal. “The Advanced Analytics team is a select group of platform analytics experts within Saggezza with unique capabilities in cloud and secure platform development. This team has been responsible for developing innovative technology that powers Saggezza’s internal analytics platform, which enables customers to rapidly acquire and analyze data, creating complex rules and new data visualization applications. With today’s announcement, we will acquire a cohesive and high-performing team of analytics experts to bolster our ongoing innovation in this space.”

The Advanced Analytics team from Saggezza will join the Cisco Enterprise Networking Engineering Group, led by Senior Vice President Ravi Chandrasekaran. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Cisco’s fiscal year 2017.

The buy furthers Cisco’s deep dive into all things analytics. In March Cisco closed its approximately $3.7 billion deal for application analytics specialist AppDynamics giving the networking giant a nice revenue stream and bolstering its software strategy.

In February Cisco rolled out a second release of its Tetration Analytics package with features such as a smaller footprint and a cloud service that will go a long way toward making the system alluring to more data center customers. Announced in June 2016, Cisco’s Tetration Analytics is a turnkey analytics package that gathers information from hardware and software sensors and analyzes the information using big data and machine learning.

Cisco also has recently teamed with IBM and SAS individually to develop analytics services.