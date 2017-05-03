Now Slack search can look for knowledgeable users and channels

A new feature is designed to reduce the amount of time people spend navigating their organizations

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1200475
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
Related

How do you find someone in an organization who can answer a burning question? That’s what Slack is trying to answer with an update to its search feature that was released for larger teams on Wednesday.

Users who search on topics, such as hiring procedures or sales contracts, will see a bubble pop up in the search results that highlights relevant users and channels for that topic. It’s designed to keep employees from wasting time navigating their companies.

Improved search is important for Slack, which faces growing competition from rivals like Microsoft and Google. Microsoft Teams already has a bot that’s supposed to make it easier for users to find coworkers to answer questions.

Slack's new feature is available worldwide for people who are a part of paid teams with more than 50 participants. It’s restricted to larger teams in part because smaller groups of users will probably know everyone they can chat with, said Slack Product Manager Isaiah Greene.

People who want to make sure their private discussions stay private don’t need to worry about this search feature. It only associates users with topics they discuss in public channels. That means people won’t be labeled as coffee experts unless they discuss that publicly within a team.

Teams shouldn’t expect the search feature to magically start working from a blank canvas. They need to have some public message history before it can start delivering insights about relevant people and channels, Green said. After it starts working, the search feature is designed to get smarter over time as more people use it.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...

sd wan
Cisco grabs-up SD-WAN player Viptela for $610M

Cisco has padded its SD-WAN portfolio with fellow player Viptela for $610 million.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
cyberattack laptop arrows war fight
Cisco drops critical security warning on VPN router, 3 high priority caveats

Cisco today warned user of a critical vulnerability in its CVR100W Wireless-N VPN router execute that...

7 encryption
Encryption critical for protecting mobile device data

More and more personal data is being stored on mobile devices, and without encryption, this data can...

vendor divests 1
10 things to worry about when your vendor divests

Although your vendor’s divestiture is out of your control, you can at least do your due diligence in...

sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...