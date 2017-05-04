Qualcomm may consider asking US to ban iPhone imports

The chipmaker considers asking for an iPhone ban as a way to resolve a licensing dispute

Qualcomm, in a smartphone chip licensing spat with Apple, will reportedly ask a U.S. government agency to ban the import of iPhones into the country.

Qualcomm plans to ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban imports of iPhones, which are built in Asia, according to a Bloomberg Technology report. The news report cited an unnamed person familiar with Qualcomm's strategy. 

A Qualcomm spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the news report.

The USITC has the power to ban imports into the U.S. for patent infringement, and the agency is frequently used by patent holders as an alternative or addition to slow-moving patent infringement lawsuits in U.S. courts.

Qualcomm's request for an import ban could come before Apple plans to release its iPhone 8 later this year.

Last month, Qualcomm claimed Apple is using its market power to avoid paying full licensing fees. Qualcomm's claims were in response to an Apple lawsuit filed against the chipmaker in January that claims Qualcomm has charged "exorbitant" licensing fees for its cellular technology.

Apple cut off some licensing payments to Qualcomm last month, and the chipmaker revised its revenue projections based on lower payments from Apple.

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

