Boring old enterprise vendors pay interns well

Snagging an internship at Amazon, Apple, Facebook or Google is certainly reason for celebration, but interns can also fare pretty darn well at enterprise-oriented vendors such as Juniper Networks, VMware and Salesforce.com.

The latest report from online jobs site Glassdoor on highest paying internships features at least 15 tech companies in the top 25, depending upon how you define a tech company.

Facebook is No. 1 on the list with median monthly pay of $8K, not to mention lots of perks, from free food to housing accommodations in some cases.

Amazon and Apple both have median intern pay of $6,400 per month, and Google follows close behind with $6K per month.

But enterprise IT companies are no slouches. Microsoft, a consumer and enterprise vendor, ranks #2 on the list with median intern pay of $7,100 per month. Salesforce.com (#4, $6,450), VMware (#10, $6,080) and Juniper (#14, $5,440) are all in the ballpark.

Microsoft is lauded for offering meaningful internship projects and diverse teams, Salesforce is good at making interns feel like part of a team, and Juniper offers good visibility to higher-ups, according to comments from past interns on Glassdoor's site.

If you're on the prowl for an internship this summer, the Glassdoor list might not do you an awful lot of good at this point. But with pay and perks like this, it can't hurt to look and see if a few openings might still be available.

MORE: Sorriest technology companies of 2016