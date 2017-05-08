7 things Microsoft left out of Windows 10

As usual in the tech industry, not everything that’s previewed by a vendor shows up in the final product. That’s what happened with the latest update to Windows 10, the Creators Update, which was released last month. Microsoft showed off some big changes and some smaller tweaks in its Insider Previews that are nowhere to be found in the Creators Update.

Here are the most interesting ones. There’s a chance that some of these features could show up in the next major update to Windows 10, which could happen by the end of this year.

1. File Explorer: There’s an app for that…maybe

What appeared to be a Windows app version of File Explorer was found in an earlier Insider Preview. The UI of this app appeared friendlier to use with a touchscreen. Don’t expect this to replace the original, desktop application version, which both everyday and power users rely on, anytime soon.