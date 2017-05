Nano Technology/Nano Science

Still in the research-and-development phase, nano science, which includes microscopic nanites (aka, nanomachines) function at highly elevated operational speeds. These tiny machines can replicate themselves or work collaboratively to build other machines such as nanochips, nanorobots, or nanobots. Working on a microscopic scale, these "nanites" can diagnose, treat, and even cure disease by locating and healing or destroying invading bacteria or viruses. In addition to healing humans, this tech could extend to animals, food, and even the environment (water, air, soil).