iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Tim Cook cites rumors; LTE shortfall; envisioning a function area

Apple watchers fret over whether iPhone 8 will be able to keep up with Samsung Galaxy S8 speed

iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Tim Cook cites rumors; LTE shortfall; envisioning a function area
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

If you think you’re sick of the iPhone 8 rumors, pity Apple CEO Tim Cook, who acknowledged during a Q&A following the company’s earnings results announcement this past week that “earlier and much more frequent reports about future iPhones” did in fact “pause” purchases of current models.

451 Research, issuing smartphone demand survey findings this week, concurred with Cook's assessment, noting that while Apple remains the preferred manufacturer among planned smartphone buyers surveyed, much fewer of them are planning purchases in the next 90 days as they anticipate iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and possibly a 10th-anniversary premium phone. 

planned smartphone manufacturer 451 Research’s VoCUL: Smartphone Trends

All of which makes Apple watchers skeptical of a report out of JPMorgan this week that said it's possible Apple will preview its new iPhones at its Worldwide Developers Conference and deliver them in the fall. After all, why would Cook and Apple want possible buyers to press any harder on the Pause button? 

I can't imagine Apple won't begin delivering 10th anniversary iPhones in the smartphone's 10th anniversary year, but some are even speculating now that the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) might not arrive until 2018.

ELUSIVE GIGABIT LTE SUPPORT

While rumors about will be in the iPhone 8 are more interesting than those about will not be, a flurry of analysis surfaced this week regarding whether the iPhone 8 would be left in the dust by the Samsung Galaxy 8 in terms of supporting 1Gbps LTE wireless services on the way from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and others.

CNET got this discussion rolling in April, pointing out that Samsung's latest top-of-the-line smartphone features a chip of its own, or from Qualcomm (oh yeah, they don't really do chips now), that supports 4G LTE, whereas Apple's iPhone 8 might not be able to because of the company's reliance on multiple suppliers (in this case Intel and Qualcomm). The thought being that Apple wouldn't want some of its devices (those with Qualcomm hardware) to support 4G LTE and others not to be able to (those with Intel processors).

The CNET piece reads: "If Apple opts to skip out on Gigabit LTE, the iPhone 8 will hit the market with a key disadvantage when the company is trying to position the 10th iteration of its iPhone franchise as the most advanced phone yet. The Galaxy S8 is just the first premium phone to tap into the technology. Qualcomm expects up to 10 Android phones this year to follow suit."

IPHONE 8 DESIGN CONCEPT OF THE WEEK

We don't have a video for you this week, but will direct you to iDropNews and its vision of what the next iPhone could look like with a MacBook Pro-like Touch Bar or function area. The function area could morph, for example showing a virtual home button or answer/close phone call icons.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...

20161101 cisco logo sign with clouds at partner summit 2016
Why Cisco needs SD-WAN vendor Viptela

Cisco already has two SD-WAN solutions—Intelligent WAN and Meraki SD-WAN—so why does it need Viptela?...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
fatboy ransomware note
Fatboy ransomware adjusts demands based on local price of a Big Mac

A new ransomware-for-hire scheme called Fatboy adjusts the ransom it charges based on international...

mothers day 2017 7
25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas with a hint of tech, science and math

1 intro spearfishing
What enterprises can learn in the aftermath of a phishing attack

Tips on how to analyze former phishing attacks to improve defenses, such as creating a database of...

shipping industry with loading binary code containers on ship representing the concept of software
5 reasons developers love containers

Developers are a driving force behind the adoption of container technology in general and Docker in...