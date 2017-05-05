‘Found a leaky ethernet port’

050517blog ethernet leak primary
Credit: Reddit user tikotanabi
As a regular reader of Reddit’s section devoted to system administration, I have come to understand that subject lines such as “Found a leaky ethernet port” do no always mean what one might assume they mean. Today’s example:

“This is going to be a fun couple of days,” bemoans the Redditor who discovered this leak. “It's been raining for two days straight and it's expected to continue for another two.”

The .gif brought out the comedians, of course.

“Shove a bucket labeled 'S3' underneath. Tell boss you’re leveraging cloud. Profit.”

And one fellow who saw cause for optimism.

“If the installer did a good job, didn't nick the jacket, and the termination has a drip loop in it inside the box, it might actually still be OK. But I wouldn't count on it. When wiring is done right, it's downhill, and arranged to drain properly.”

As noted, these types of misdirection headlines are not uncommon on Reddit.  

“Found a nasty bug in my (Cisco) ASA this morning.”

“What do I do if my Internet pipes freeze?”

But other times they mean what they appear to mean.

“Unidentified adapter in my lab.”

“Someone had an issue with this rack.”

At least the person who had the issue with the rack didn’t put it out in the rain.

