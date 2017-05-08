The Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill is currently discounted a significant 40% to just $155, making it a worthy consideration for the upcoming Father's day. If I'm reading it correctly, $155 puts this 4-burner 450 model at $35 cheaper than the lesser 2-burner 300 model. Double-check my math, but I'm feeling good about this one. It would appear that you're getting a lot for your money at this price. The grill features an electronic ignition, infrared technology for faster and more even heating, a 10,000 BTU side-burner, durable porcelain-coated grates, and a generous 450 square-inch cooking surface. If you want or need a new grill at a very respectable price, see this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.