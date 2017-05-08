The real-world guide to Windows 10 migration

With Windows 10 already deployed on more than 400 million computers, it’s hard to argue with its success. But the fastest adoption rate of any Windows release has thus far played out predominantly on consumer devices. The enterprise tells a different story, with organizations still mostly on Windows 7. But the change is coming fast. Brad Anderson, corporate vice president at Microsoft, recently announced that 86 percent of enterprises will upgrade to Windows 10 within three to four years; of these, organizations 47 percent said they will upgrade in the next 12 months.

With the changes to Win10’s updates and rumors of the OS being the final major version of Windows, your upcoming rollout may be your last great Windows migration ever.

In this article targeted for organizations that want to migrate to Windows 10, I walk you through the planning processes, requirements, and deployment scenarios, providing guidance on how to keep your Windows fleet updated. For me, working as a ConfigMgr and OS Deployment consultant, the past two years of doing almost nothing but Windows 10 migrations have been a great ride, with a few big surprises. Read on to find out how Windows 10 has altered the Windows migration experience.

Windows 10 deployment challenges