Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 is coming in phones midyear

Qualcomm claims Quick Charge 4 will give a 50 percent charge in less than 15 minutes

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

170301 mwc 03172
Credit: Martyn Williams
Related

If you hate waiting for your smartphone to charge, relief is coming soon.

After some hiccups, Qualcomm's superfast charging technology, called Quick Charge 4, will be in smartphones around the middle of this year.

Qualcomm says Quick Charge 4 is one of the fastest smartphone battery technologies. It can charge a smartphone up to 50 percent in less than 15 minutes, or give enough juice for five hours of talk time in five minutes, the chip maker claims.

The new charging technology is about 20 percent faster than its predecessor, Quick Charge 3, which is in many smartphones from Sony, LG, HTC and Motorola.

Qualcomm's claims are based on fast-charging a 2,750 milliamp-hour battery. Many of the new phones have batteries with capacity exceeding 3,000 mAh.

Fast charging is an incremental step toward solving the battery-life problem, an ongoing issue for smartphone users.

Quick Charge 4 works with USB Type-C, which can deliver more power over cables in order to charge phones faster. Software tweaks also help to make the technology faster than conventional chargers.

Quick Charge 4 was announced in November, alongside the introduction of the Snapdragon 835 chipset. But some new smartphones, like Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, which has the Snapdragon 835, surprisingly were introduced with Quick Charge 3.

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 smartphones, which are also equipped with Snapdragon 835, have both wired and wireless fast charging technologies that are proprietary.

Qualcomm declined to name any phones that will come with Quick Charge 4. It's common for device makers to disclose such features. Qualcomm claims more than 600 million devices have shipped with Quick Charge 2 and 3.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
sdn control
Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches

Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent...

20161101 cisco logo sign with clouds at partner summit 2016
Why Cisco needs SD-WAN vendor Viptela

Cisco already has two SD-WAN solutions—Intelligent WAN and Meraki SD-WAN—so why does it need Viptela?...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
fatboy ransomware note
Fatboy ransomware adjusts demands based on local price of a Big Mac

A new ransomware-for-hire scheme called Fatboy adjusts the ransom it charges based on international...

mothers day 2017 7
25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas with a hint of tech, science and math

1 intro spearfishing
What enterprises can learn in the aftermath of a phishing attack

Tips on how to analyze former phishing attacks to improve defenses, such as creating a database of...

shipping industry with loading binary code containers on ship representing the concept of software
5 reasons developers love containers

Developers are a driving force behind the adoption of container technology in general and Docker in...