New Windows build brings more new features

It was just a week ago when Microsoft issued an update to Windows 10 for Insiders to test, and now, four build numbers later, it has another for testing with some new features added.

Microsoft is currently full-on in development of “Redstone 3,” the next major update to its operating system. It has said it plans to issue two major updates per year to the OS, with the Creators Update in March being the most recent. The next update is planned for September.

So, what’s new in Build 16188? The features are outlined in a blog update from Dona Sakar, head of the Windows Insider program, but basically there are two major new features of note, both centered around its Edge browser.

The first is the addition of Windows Defender Application Guard, first announced last September. Application Guard is designed to stop attackers from breaking into the machine, or at least from getting beyond that machine, through virtualization sandboxing. It creates a new instance of Windows at the hardware layer, with the minimum necessary to run Edge.

That means even if there is malware in the browser, it goes away when the browser is closed because the virtual instance is erased. For this reason, it works only on Windows 10 Enterprise Edition and a PC that supports Hyper-V.

Additions to the PDF reader in Microsoft Edge

The other big change is additions to the PDF reader that is incorporated into Edge. Microsoft has added the ability to include annotations and fill-in PDF forms in Edge. A Table of Contents feature makes it easier to navigate the contents of a large PDF, and a new document rotation button has been added to the toolbar.

There are also a few other minor changes, such as adding Cortana to the Settings menu, new Magnifier settings, a new “toast” notification when a fresh Insider Preview build is available, and the addition of Ninjacat as the official icon for the Windows Insider Program section in Settings.

Windows Insiders who are signed up to get builds can get Preview Build 16188 now by running a check for updates.