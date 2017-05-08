iPhone 8 may be released in October

For anyone eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 8, we have some good news to share. Amid reports that production difficulties and component shortages may have resulted in the iPhone 8 hitting stores as late as November, a new report via Digitimes relays that iPhone 8 mass production is on track and that the device will go on sale sometime in October.

According to the report, Apple's key partners in the supply chain will begin ramping up component production in June. Specifically, TSMC will reportedly begin producing Apple's next-gen A11 processor towards the later half of June. What's more, some of the yield issues that Apple was previously facing have reportedly been addressed. All that said, mass production is reportedly on track to get underway sometime in August or September.

However, upstream to downstream suppliers in the iPhone supply chains, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SLP (substrate-like PCB) makers Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology, are ready to ramp up related iPhone parts starting June, said the report. TSMC will begin to fabricate the wafer starts needed for the production of A11 processes on June 10 and to deliver the chips in volume quantity in the second half of July, the report indicated.

Having said that, there's no telling when in October the iPhone 8 might be released. After all, there is a big difference between the iPhone 8 being released in early October and the iPhone 8 being released on October 31. Regardless, any prospective iPhone 8 buyers should rest assured that Apple has presumably ironed out any production kinks it was previously facing.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly introduce a 5.8-inch edgeless OLED display with minimal bezels said to measure in at just 4mm. At this point, one of the biggest questions surrounding the iPhone 8 is whether Apple will be able to integrate the Touch ID sensor into the display itself or if it will have to place the Touch ID sensor on the back of the device. While some leaked schematics have suggested that the Touch ID sensor might be placed on the back, it's worth noting that Apple often comes up with a myriad of iPhone prototype models during the design process. That said, it's probably a tad too soon to make any definitive declarations as to the final iPhone 8 design.

Incidentally, the iPhone 8 will also launch alongside two other iPhone models, the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus. For anyone who is understandably tired of the current iPhone form factor -- which has practically remained the same since 2014's iPhone 6 -- the iPhone 8 will be a breath of fresh air.