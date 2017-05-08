Teenagers who became hackers

A teenage Irish hacker breaks into the servers for Call Of Duty, with the goal of harvesting email addresses for use in a phishing scam. But instead of cracking down and handing him over to the police, Microsoft might have mentored him and possibly offer him a job instead.
It's a feel-good story of the sort that everyone, particularly in the tech community, seems to like, which is why it spread like wildfire—and that turned out to be embarrassing when everyone had to update their posts to admit it never happened. Microsoft never offered the job, the picture that circulated was of a different kid, and the teen hacker may never have existed in the first place.