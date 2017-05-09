The newly-announced Echo Show is available for pre-order in black or white and will start shipping on Wednesday, June 28. Right now if you buy two of them and enter the code SHOW2PACK at checkout, you'll activate a special $100 discount. So you'll get two new Echo Shows for the price of two standard Echos. Go in on this deal with a friend, or buy a few for yourself (they work very well in multiple rooms). Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings and YouTube, talk with family and friends (if they have Echos as well), see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. All hands-free—just ask. Select two-day shipping when you check out, and Amazon says you'll have it the very day it's released. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Get $100 Back If You Order Two Newly Announced Amazon Echo Show Devices Right Now - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.