Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Lexar microSD To Lightning Reader - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

lexar microsd
Credit: Amazon

Lexar's microSD-to-Lightning reader makes it easy to move all your favorite content to & from your iOS device on the go. So whether you’re offloading stunning action photos from that sporting event, or dramatic video from your drone, or if you just want a simple solution to back up or move around your files while mobile -- it’s got you covered. With its small footprint, you can put it in your pocket and go. And the Lightning connector fits with most iOS cases, providing simple plug-and-play functionality. An optional app from the app store allows you to back up files when connected to your device for greater peace of mind. Lexar's microSD to Lightning reader averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced a generous 40%, for now, to just $14.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Lexar microSD To Lightning Reader - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Lexar microSD To Lightning Reader - LRWMLBNL

    $14.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
050517blog ethernet leak primary
‘Found a leaky ethernet port’

As a regular reader of Reddit’s section devoted to system administration, I have come to understand...

Why teenage girl's smartphone battery breakthrough may never see daylight

Eesha Khare, an 18-year-old senior at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, Calif., won both the first...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
staples easy button 1
Staples hires its very first CISO

Staples has hired its first chief information security officer (CISO), a key new member of the office...

future jobs 1
Hot jobs of the future

New technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial intelligence and...

Scott McNealy
McNealy sees Sun's past in IoT's future

Onetime Sun CEO Scott McNealy sees some of the legendary company's vision coming to fruition in an IoT...

mothers day 2017 7
25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas with a hint of tech, science and math