Excel 2016 cheat sheet

IT folks, we hope you'll pass this guide on to your users to help them learn the Excel 2016 ropes.

Microsoft Windows may get all the press coverage, but when you want to get real work done, you turn your attention to the applications that run on it. And if you use spreadsheets, that generally means Excel.

The current version is Excel 2016, released in late 2015 when the entire Office suite was upgraded. But although you may have upgraded to the latest version, you might be missing out on some worthwhile features introduced in Excel 2016 -- that's what we'll look at in this story.

Your copy of Excel 2016 may have been purchased as standalone software or as part of an Office 365 subscription. But that doesn't matter; all the tips here apply to whatever version of Excel 2016 you're using.