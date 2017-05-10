First iPhone 7s rumor points to Ion-X glass on the rear casing

apple iphone 7
Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Related

With good reason, most of the iPhone rumors we see these days center on the highly anticipated iPhone 8. But often lost in the mix is that Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup will not consist of just one device, but three brand new devices. According to a number of recent leaks, Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup will include a flagship iPhone 8 with an OLED display, an iPhone 7s and an iPhone 7s Plus.

Now it goes without saying that Apple's iPhone 8 will be the most sought-after device of the bunch, even amid reports that it may come with a $1,000 price tag. Still, because the iPhone 8 launch may not happen until October or November, there's a strong possibility that Apple's other iPhone models will sell in droves in the interim. That said, we've heard curiously little about what Apple plans to do with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Sure, we know that both devices will feature more advanced internals and perhaps more sophisticated camera modules, but aside from that, most of the attention seems to be focused on all things iPhone 8.

Recently, though, a leak appeared on Slashleaks purporting to show rear shells for Apple's upcoming iPhone 7s and a next-gen version of the iPhone SE. The leaks suggest that the camera module on the iPhone 7s models will be aligned vertically, similar to the leaks we've seen surrounding Apple's iPhone 8. All the more interesting, though, is that the leaked photo appears to suggest that the rear casing on the iPhone 7s may feature Ion-X glass, similar to what Apple has already incorporated on the Apple Watch. While Ion-X glass is prone to scratching, it's impressively resilient and may decrease the likelihood of an iPhone shattering when dropped.

The source of the photo above originated from the Chinese social media site Weibo and cannot readily be verified. As such, you'll probably want to take this particular rumor with a grain of salt, but seeing how we haven't heard much of anything regarding Apple's iPhone 7s lineup, we thought it was worth highlighting.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
net neutrality computer internet broadband regulation goverment
FCC should produce logs to prove ‘multiple DDoS attacks’ stopped net

Fight for the Future says the FCC should produce its logs to prove its claim that "multiple DDoS...

future jobs 1
Hot jobs of the future

It is clear that new technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
openstack summit 1
Hottest news from OpenStack Summit

This week than 5,000 attendees from 63 countries descended on Boston and more than 100 sponsoring...

future
The AI revolution: Is the future finally now?

This time around, the AI movement seems to have a tailwind in the form of critical enabling and...

mothers day 2017 7
25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas with a hint of tech, science and math

net neutrality computer internet broadband regulation goverment
Net neutrality is net new revenue

Rolling back net neutrality rules will spawn record shareholder returns and telco empires—and destroy...