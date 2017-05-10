First iPhone 7s rumor points to Ion-X glass on the rear casing

With good reason, most of the iPhone rumors we see these days center on the highly anticipated iPhone 8. But often lost in the mix is that Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup will not consist of just one device, but three brand new devices. According to a number of recent leaks, Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup will include a flagship iPhone 8 with an OLED display, an iPhone 7s and an iPhone 7s Plus.

Now it goes without saying that Apple's iPhone 8 will be the most sought-after device of the bunch, even amid reports that it may come with a $1,000 price tag. Still, because the iPhone 8 launch may not happen until October or November, there's a strong possibility that Apple's other iPhone models will sell in droves in the interim. That said, we've heard curiously little about what Apple plans to do with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Sure, we know that both devices will feature more advanced internals and perhaps more sophisticated camera modules, but aside from that, most of the attention seems to be focused on all things iPhone 8.

Recently, though, a leak appeared on Slashleaks purporting to show rear shells for Apple's upcoming iPhone 7s and a next-gen version of the iPhone SE. The leaks suggest that the camera module on the iPhone 7s models will be aligned vertically, similar to the leaks we've seen surrounding Apple's iPhone 8. All the more interesting, though, is that the leaked photo appears to suggest that the rear casing on the iPhone 7s may feature Ion-X glass, similar to what Apple has already incorporated on the Apple Watch. While Ion-X glass is prone to scratching, it's impressively resilient and may decrease the likelihood of an iPhone shattering when dropped.

The source of the photo above originated from the Chinese social media site Weibo and cannot readily be verified. As such, you'll probably want to take this particular rumor with a grain of salt, but seeing how we haven't heard much of anything regarding Apple's iPhone 7s lineup, we thought it was worth highlighting.