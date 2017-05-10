IBM's new PowerAI tools automate image recognition

New AI Vision software will make image recognition easier and faster for developers

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

img 0510
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
Related

IBM is trying to remove some of the complications related to image recognition with new tools to automate critical machine learning tasks.

A major update of the company's PowerAI tools has a feature called AI Vision, an auto tuner that makes it easy to identify and classify pictures. It will also speed up image recognition by breaking down tasks over multiple clusters.

AI Vision plays a big role in automating machine learning by creating a tuned model, said Sumit Gupta, vice president of machine learning.

The software abstracts machine learning, and developers don't need knowledge of low-level access to frameworks to tune, train, and deploy image recognition models. It's much like programming a game to take advantage of GPUs without deep knowledge of low-level APIs.

The software can speed up image recognition in cars or drones. It'll make it easy for companies to easily implement computer vision as they introduce AI into IT infrastructures.

One use of computer vision is in retail sales, to identify objects during checkout. Grocery stores are using it for checking the quality of products like fruits and vegetables.

Image recognition involves analyzing and classifying of pixels. The stronger the learning model, the better the image recognition capabilities. It's much like how humans learn, and the more exposure to a certain image -- like a cat -- the better a computer becomes at identifying it.

The AI Vision software provides the prerequisites of cutting images down to specific sizes and distributing them over large clusters. The software works with Caffe, TensorFlow, and other deep-learning frameworks packaged into the updated PowerAI.

The new software is a tool for data scientists, who provide accurate models for analytics.

PowerAI is designed to work with Power servers and Nvidia GPUs. Machine learning frameworks typically require the processing power of multiple GPUs. IBM currently sells servers with Power8 chips but will release Power9 servers later this year.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
net neutrality computer internet broadband regulation goverment
FCC should produce logs to prove ‘multiple DDoS attacks’ stopped net

Fight for the Future says the FCC should produce its logs to prove its claim that "multiple DDoS...

future jobs 1
Hot jobs of the future

It is clear that new technologies like robotics, self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, artificial...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco patches critical IOS security fault found after CIA WikiLeaks dump

Cisco this week said it patched a critical vulnerability in its widely deployed IOS software that was...

Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common issues
Android gotchas: Fast fixes for 6 common problems

Solve some of the most common Android issues with this easy-to-follow troubleshooting guide

windows
7 things Microsoft left out of Windows 10

As usual in the tech industry, not everything that’s previewed by a vendor shows up in the final...

mothers day 2017 7
25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas with a hint of tech, science and math