Hottest news from OpenStack Summit

OpenStack is a set of open source projects that can be used either together or independently to build an IaaS cloud. Every six months the OpenStack Foundation surveys its users and since last fall, the Foundation registered a 44% increase in the number of OpenStack deployments. OpenStack now runs more than 5 million cores in production. This year’s survey covered more than 600 OpenStack clouds, about 60% are considered private cloud or hosted private cloud, while 30% are public clouds. IT users remain the most popular users, followed by telecommunications companies. About one-third of OpenStack users work at companies with more than 10,000 employees. Thirty-seven percent of OpenStack clouds have more than 1,000 cores and 16% have more than 1 PB of storage.