Hottest news from OpenStack Summit

OpenStack’s emerging use cases

Use cases for OpenStack continue to evolve. One key theme at this year’s Summit is the idea of using bits and pieces of OpenStack as independent projects, instead of as a monolithic platform. OpenStack is made up of a compute project (Nova), storage (Cinder and Swift), networking (Neutron) and many others. Customers are able to use OpenStack with all of these components, or just some of them. For example, you could deploy the Kubernetes container management platform with a Cinder storage underlay and not use Nova. Another trend is the use of OpenStack with bare metal servers and containers and for machine learning workloads. Telecommunications companies are increasingly using OpenStack for network function virtualization (NFV).