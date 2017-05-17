Microsoft to NSA: WannaCry is your fault

Microsoft’s top lawyer said the government’s stockpiling of malware is the reason for this mess

Microsoft to NSA: WannaCry is your fault
Related

Microsoft’s top lawyer has blamed the government’s stockpiling of hacking tools as part of the reason for the WannaCry attack, the worldwide ransomware that has hit hundreds of thousands of systems in recent days.

Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer, pointed out that WannaCrypt is based on an exploit developed by the National Security Agency (NSA) and renewed his call for a new “Digital Geneva Convention,” which would require governments to report vulnerabilities to vendors rather than stockpile, sell, or exploit them.

Smith said: 

“The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call. They need to take a different approach and adhere in cyber space to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world. We need governments to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits.” 

Smith said he hopes the recent WannaCry attack will change the minds of government agencies and stop developing hacking tools in secret and holding them for use against adversaries, especially since the technology for WannaCry was stolen from the NSA.

Smith made this call in February for an international convention on the use of cyberwarfare similar to the Geneva Convention rules governing war and protections of noncombatants.

“The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call,” Smith said. “They need to take a different approach and adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world.”

WannaCry has proven so nasty and ubiquitous that Microsoft took the unusual step of releasing security fixes for long-abandoned operating systems, including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003, since they are still widely used in some corners of the world and WannaCry has been a worldwide problem.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
kaboom wanna cry
What to do about WannaCry if you’re infected or if you’re not

Tips on protecting computers against WannaCry and remediating ones already infected.

unmasked robot
Reporters dox WannaCry ransomware kill switch guy

What kind of sickness causes publications to show gratitude by doxing the “hero” responsible for...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
ibm 16 qubit processor
IBM makes leap in quantum computing power

IBM has some new options for businesses wanting to experiment with quantum computing.

decision fork in the road
IoT standards battles could get messy

As enterprises start to think about building Internet of Things (IoT) networks, the key question...

securiy companies watch
Cybersecurity companies to watch

CBInsights created a list of startups that its metrics showed has early-to mid-stage high-momentum...

mystery universe night stars
Demystifying network analytics

Understanding how analytics should work is key to the future of network operations