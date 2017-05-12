iPhone 8 may actually be released on time

Credit: Wei-Te Wong
Over the past few months, we've seen an endless number of conflicting rumors regarding the iPhone 8's release date. Whereas some reports claimed that Apple's next-gen iPhone would hit store shelves in September, more ominous reports have relayed that the device may be subject to a multi-week delay. In fact, the most pessimistic projection has Apple releasing the iPhone 8 as late as November. According to scattered reports, the rumored iPhone 8 delay was rooted in manufacturing challenges and a shortage of advanced components such as the device's 3D camera sensors.

Now to be fair, iPhone rumors are never in short supply, so part of the challenge is knowing which rumors are worth paying attention to. That said, one of the most reliable iPhone leakers in recent years delivered some welcome news for folks who can't wait to get their hands on Apple's next-gen iPhone. According to Steve Hemmerstoffe, who you might know better by his Twitter handle "OnLeaks", mass production on the iPhone 8 is slated to begin in August ahead of a September launch. Again, iPhone release date rumors are a dime a dozen, but Hmmerstoffe has a very strong track record with respect to Apple rumors, so his projections should accordingly be given more weight.

Ahead of the iPhone 8 release, it's worth noting that shares of Apple have been climbing steadily in recent weeks, primarily due to excitement surrounding the device. As it stands now, shares of Apple are trading in the $155-$156 range, reaching new all-time highs in the process. By way of comparison, shares of Apple were trading in the $90 range at this time last year, representing gains of nearly 75% year over year.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

