iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Cranking up the processors; 3D cameras; $1K-plus price

Enough with the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) rumors: News about the 10th anniversary Apple iPhone seems to be getting real...

PROCESSOR IN PRODUCTION

Much of the speculation about the expected 5.8-inch iPhone 8 of late has been about delays and more delays, but a report from DigiTimes that has been picked up by a slew of others states that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has started cranking out the main processors for the much anticipated iOS device.

The presumed 10nm A11 system-on-chips would likely show up in the iPhone 8 as well as expected iPhone 7s and 7s Plus phones. While Apple uses multiple suppliers for other components, such as modems, TSMC is believed to be the only A11 supplier.

What's so special about the A11? Well, it will no doubt be faster, more energy efficient (batterywise). Computerworld contributor Jonny Evans researched the history of Apple's A series processors and points that that the A10 boosted 40% better CPU performance and 50% better graphics performance.

TOUGH ACT TO FOLLOW

While there's pent-up demand for the iPhone 8, Strategy Analytics this week reported that the iPhone 7 was the world's best-selling smartphone model in Q1 2017. That added up to an estimated 21.5 million units, accounting for 6% worldwide marketshare, according to the market watcher. Oh, and the iPhone 7 Plus was #2, with 17.4 shipments estimated.

But that doesn't mean some of those customers won't upgrade to the next iPhone, and that the iPhone 8 won't attract other smartphone users to cross the aisle.

PRICE PREDICTION

Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski has estimated that Apple will charge $999 (whew, under $1K!) and $1,099 for 128GB and 256GB editions of iPhone 8, which is pretty much in line with earlier predictions that have surfaced about the next big iPhone costing more than current high end iOS devices. As 9to5 Mac points out, the current most expensive model is the iPhone 7 Plus at $969 for a 256GB version. Hey you didn't think that OLED screen, augmented reality, etc., was free for Apple to include, did you?

The question is whether Apple might let you in at a lower price point, say for a 64GB model.

3D CAMERA ACTION

It's a given that the iPhone 8 will have better cameras than its predecessors, but one real difference maker would be if Apple incorporates a 3D camera that in addition to providing more in-depth images could be used for secure facial recognition — not to mention more important apps, such as games. According to South Korea's The Investor, citing Korea Economic Daily, LG Innotek will supply the technology, which could give Apple an edge over Samsung and its Galaxy 8, which boasts 2D facial recognition.

