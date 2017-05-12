It’s now easier to check if that used smartphone you might buy is stolen

051217blog stolen phone checker
Credit: CTIA
Related

First of all, that used phone you’re thinking about buying – the one on Craigslist going for a ridiculously low price – is almost certainly stolen. You know that. We all know it.

Yet if you’re intent on buying a used phone – and don’t want to buy a hot one – the wireless industry has just given you a new tool that will allow you to be reasonably confident that the phone hasn’t been reported stolen lost.

From a CTIA press release:

CTIA, the U.S. wireless industry association, today announced the launch of a new tool www.stolenphonechecker.org to provide consumers with free one stop access to determine if a used or refurbished smartphone has been reported as stolen or lost.

The new website is designed to provide peace of mind to consumers who are increasingly buying used or refurbished smartphones. It will also benefit law enforcement by allowing police departments to quickly verify the status of a recovered phone.

The site is easy to use, as I entered the IMEI code from my iPhone and was immediately assured that the device has not been lost or stolen (a result I fully expected since it was purchased at an Apple Store, not out the back of a truck).

Smartphone theft has become a worldwide epidemic, of course, as the percentage of the human population carrying one continues to grow. While a few years old now, this story from Wired provides a useful primer about the scope and complexity of the problem. One point it makes is that there is no magic bullet when it comes to deterring smartphone theft; that a holistic approach is required.

The CTIA website should be a useful addition … at least for those buyers who honestly want nothing to do with stolen phones.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco patches critical IOS security fault found after CIA WikiLeaks dump

Cisco this week said it patched a critical vulnerability in its widely deployed IOS software that was...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
170511 trump
Trump pushes US government to the cloud with cybersecurity order

President Trump has finally signed a long-awaited executive order on cybersecurity, which calls for the...

img 20170430 213729 01
Pitfalls of cybersecurity shopping: hype and shoddy products

Today's cybersecurity market is beset by vaporware, exaggerated marketing claims and shady sales...

Top tools for Windows 10
Top 30 free apps for Windows 10

From backup to productivity tools, here’s the best of the best for Win10. Sometimes good things come in...

mothers day 2017 7
25 geek-inspired gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift ideas with a hint of tech, science and math