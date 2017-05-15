After revolutionizing the music industry, the MP3 is officially dead

The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits stops providing licenses for MP3 technology, notes that more superior audio formats have made the MP3 obsolete

the MP3 is officially dead
Credit: Apple
Related

The MP3 file format, the one that helped the iPod become a mainstream and iconic device, is now officially dead.

According to a new report via NPR, the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits has stopped providing licenses for MP3 technology, noting that more superior audio formats have rendered the MP3 obsolete. Speaking to NPR, the Fraunhofer Institute said AAC has since become the "de facto standard for music download and videos on mobile phones."

A statement on the matter reads:

We thank all of our licensees for their great support in making mp3 the de facto audio codec in the world, during the past two decades.

The development of mp3 started in the late 80s at Fraunhofer IIS, based on previous development results at the University Erlangen-Nuremberg. Although there are more efficient audio codecs with advanced features available today, mp3 is still very popular amongst consumers. However, most state-of-the-art media services such as streaming or TV and radio broadcasting use modern ISO-MPEG codecs such as the AAC family or in the future MPEG-H. Those can deliver more features and a higher audio quality at much lower bitrates compared to mp3.

While it's not as if anyone will exactly miss the MP3, it's contribution to the tech world cannot be overstated. Even before the iPod came into existence, the MP3 was the format of choice for file-sharing college students who enthusiastically took to services like Napster in droves. Indeed, the iPod managed to succeed as an MP3 player precisely because there was already a market for such devices on the market. In short, the MP3 helped revolutionize how the entire world listened to and accessed music.

The MP3 was originally created back in 1995 and was already in wide use by 1997. All in all, a 20-year shelf life for any type of file format is no small feat, and with the MP3 going the way of the dodo, yet another chapter on the history of tech has come to close.

An informative look at the development of the MP3 format can be viewed over here.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

bodium castle fortress
How Google reinvented security and eliminated the need for firewalls

In some ways, Google is like every other large enterprise. It had the typical defensive security...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
internet security risk public domain web
8 ways to manage an internet or security crisis

IT, communications and security experts share tips on what to do when your business is hit with an...

the word
Blockchain: 'Overhyped' buzzword or real-deal enterprise solution?

While blockchain technology may be a hotspot in data privacy, experts disagree about whether it’s a...

Google I/O sign
Google I/O 2017: What to expect from this year's developer's conference

We already know that Android O will be a hot topic of discussion, but what else does Google have hiding...

fave raves sd wan
IT execs tout benefits of SD-WAN

Two early adopters of SD-WAN share some of the gains they’re realizing from the technology, including...