10 most in-demand tech skills

Trying to land a new job or angling for a promotion? Recruiters and hiring managers are always on the hunt for ideal candidates with just the right mix of tech savvy, experience and soft skills to give their organizations a competitive advantage. But all technology skills are not created equal.

HiringSolved's artificial intelligence software, RAI, aggregated data from over 10,000 public social profiles to determine which technology skills were most likely to result in a person's being hired or promoted. Based on this data, HiringSolved reveals which technology skills are most in-demand for the 2017 job market, so you can focus on the ones that will get you hired or promoted.

1. Python

A high-level, general-purpose programming language introduced in 1991. Python has become a core language for data science and continues to be a mainstay for back-end web application development.

2. Java