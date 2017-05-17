Sixth grader weaponizes smart teddy bear, hacks security audience's Bluetooth

If yet another cybersecurity expert wanted to warn the general public about the risks associated with the internet-of-things (IoT), it is as likely as not that the warning would go in one ear and out the other. But when a sixth grader hacks an audience of security experts and “weaponizes” his smart teddy bear, it might just snag the attention of parents who have disregarded warnings about the dangers and bought internet-connected toys for their kids anyway.

At the International One Conference in the Netherlands on Tuesday, 11-year-old Reuben Paul set out to ensure that “the Internet of Things does not end up becoming the Internet of Threats.” Judging by security experts’ awed reactions on Twitter, Paul made a lasting impression.

“From airplanes to automobiles, from smart phones to smart homes, anything or any toy can be part of the Internet of Things (IoT),” Paul said during his keynote, Mutually Symb-IoT-ic Security. On stage at the World Forum in The Hague, he added, “From terminators to teddy bears, anything or any toy can be weaponized.”

He then used his smart teddy bear Bob to prove his point; Paul plugged a Raspberry Pi into the bear, which is connected to the cloud via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to send and receive messages. He scanned for Bluetooth devices. AFP reported that “to everyone’s amazement including his own,” he “suddenly downloaded dozens of numbers including some of top officials.”

Using Python, he “hacked into this bear via one of the numbers to turn on one of its (LED) lights and record a message from the audience.”

Live demos are great when they work as intended, but it surely is nerve-wracking for the speaker.

Blink blink ... For a moment when the raspberry pi took some time to connect to the toy ... my heart was going Boom Boom :-) #NLCyber https://t.co/7VYepNPvxG — Reuben Paul (@RAPst4r) May 16, 2017

Young Paul, aka @RAPst4r, tweeted that his “heart was going boom boom before the bear’s heart went blink blink.”

Ty ... Live demos r fun whether they work || ! :-) Glad it all went on fine. My <3 was going boom boom b4 the bear's heart went blink blink https://t.co/JE0nhr2PiP — Reuben Paul (@RAPst4r) May 16, 2017

“Most internet-connected things have a Bluetooth functionality ... I basically showed how I could connect to it, and send commands to it, by recording audio and playing the light,” Paul told AFP.

“IoT home appliances, things that can be used in our everyday lives, our cars, lights, refrigerators, everything like this that is connected in our homes, could be used and weaponized to spy on us, or even harm us,” he added.

Internet-connected devices can be weaponized to steal passwords or other sensitive information, used as remote surveillance or to determine a person’s location. A smart toy could be abused to tell a kid, “meet me at this location and I will pick you up.”

His Kung Fu is strong and not just the digital kind; Paul was the youngest person in America to have received the Shaolin Do Kung Fu Black Belt.

This Austin, Texas, sixth-grade “cyber ninja” is also founder and CEO of CyberShaolin, a non-profit organization with a mission “to educate, equip and empower kids with the knowledge of cybersecurity dangers and defenses, using videos and games.” Videos and games that Paul “develops when he is done with his homework or his sports training.”

Paul has shown an aptitude in IT since he was six. He “shocked” his dad, IT expert Mano Paul, by first hacking a toy car before moving on to exploit vulnerabilities in more complex toys. His father said, “It means that my kids are playing with time-bombs, that over time somebody who is bad or malicious can exploit.”

This isn’t the first time his son has presented at security conferences. In 2014, at age 8, he delivered a talk at DerbyCon; also, when he was only a third-grader, Paul gave a closing keynote at the 2014 Houston Security Conference and spoke at the (ISC)2 Congress. Back then, he reportedly wanted to become a cyber spy and had already become founder and CEO of Prudent Games. At age 9, he was dubbed the next generation of security at the RSA conference and a child prodigy.

It’s exciting to think what he might do next after live-hacking his smart teddy bear. Be it is age or hacking a toy, Paul hopes people won’t miss the message:

It was fun but I hope people did not miss the message - Secure IoT before the Internet of Toys becomes the Internet of Threats :-) https://t.co/m09QFli4tp — Reuben Paul (@RAPst4r) May 16, 2017