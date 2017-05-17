Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Dual USB Power Bank - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

solar charger
Credit: Amazon

Great for hikes, trips to the beach, or any sunny place you find yourself, this waterproof and shockproof power bank will harness the sun to keep you fully juiced all day. Features a hook for easy attachment to your pack or bag, eco-friendly silicone rubber, and comes in several colors. The solar power bank averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 800 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced 28% to $17.99. See the discounted solar charger on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Dual USB Power Bank - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Dizaul 5000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank Waterproof/Shockproof/Dustproof

    $17.99 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
kaboom wanna cry
What to do about WannaCry if you’re infected or if you’re not

Tips on protecting computers against WannaCry and remediating ones already infected.

unmasked robot
Reporters dox WannaCry ransomware kill switch guy

What kind of sickness causes publications to show gratitude by doxing the “hero” responsible for...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
microsoft building logo
Microsoft to NSA: WannaCry is your fault

Microsoft’s top lawyer said government’s stockpiling of malware is the reason why the WannaCry...

decision fork in the road
IoT standards battles could get messy

As enterprises start to think about building Internet of Things (IoT) networks, the key question...

securiy companies watch
Cybersecurity companies to watch

CBInsights created a list of startups that its metrics showed has early-to mid-stage high-momentum...

mystery universe night stars
Demystifying network analytics

Understanding how analytics should work is key to the future of network operations