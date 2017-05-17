SAP seeks to speed analytics with AI technology

Machine learning will allow real-time updating of analytical models

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

sap analytics cloud mobile for ios
Credit: SAP
Related

SAP wants to speed up how analytics adapt to change. It's doing that by embedding SAP Predictive Analytics' machine learning capabilities in S/4Hana.

"When you take something rules-based, you are not able to adapt predictions to new data," said Mike Flannagan, SAP's senior vice president for analytics, ahead of the company's Sapphire Now customer conference in Orlando.

"The power of machine learning is you are able to continually update the model. Your model is running against all the data it has seen so far."

But there's another stumbling block to that: the computing power required for machine learning systems. "Most business apps aren't robust enough to handle the machine learning computation," said Flannagan. S4/Hana, on the other hand, is fast enough to embed machine-learning prediction in a core ERP system, something that was previously only possible with rules-based prediction, he said.

That technology shift is a game changer when it comes to tasks like using the sales pipeline to predict the next quarter's revenue. "You don't have to wait till you have closed the books," he said.

The same forecasting can also be applied to inventory, allowing real-time control of raw material orders. And with the machine learning capabilities, "It can adjust dynamically over time," Flannagan said.

SAP is updating its SAP Analytics Cloud to include live connections to Business Warehouse/4Hana, R scripting and other features, and aims to release a new mobile app for it on iOS later this month, it said Wednesday.

The company also presented Lumira 2.0, bringing together its Lumira visualization tool and SAP Lumira Designer, formerly known as BusinessObjects Design Studio.

"One of the things a lot of customers asked us to add is new data sources, like IoT and streaming data. We're going to show this with a partner called Zoomdata, to visualize that at the speed data is coming in," Flannagan said.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
kaboom wanna cry
What to do about WannaCry if you’re infected or if you’re not

Tips on protecting computers against WannaCry and remediating ones already infected.

unmasked robot
Reporters dox WannaCry ransomware kill switch guy

What kind of sickness causes publications to show gratitude by doxing the “hero” responsible for...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
microsoft building logo
Microsoft to NSA: WannaCry is your fault

Microsoft’s top lawyer said government’s stockpiling of malware is the reason why the WannaCry...

decision fork in the road
IoT standards battles could get messy

As enterprises start to think about building Internet of Things (IoT) networks, the key question...

securiy companies watch
Cybersecurity companies to watch

CBInsights created a list of startups that its metrics showed has early-to mid-stage high-momentum...

mystery universe night stars
Demystifying network analytics

Understanding how analytics should work is key to the future of network operations