Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save 20% on Amazon's New Generation of Fire Tablets - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

fire hd8
Credit: Amazon

The all-new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 feature longer battery life, a thinner and lighter body, better Wi-Fi connectivity, and Alexa. It features a beautiful 7" IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and up to 8 hours of battery life. 8 or 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage. Amazon has also introduced two new Fire Kids Edition (Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Kids Editions). To go along with the launch, customers who purchase any 3 new generation Fire Tablets save 20% by using the code FIRE3PACK at checkout. See the full lineup here.

This story, "Save 20% on Amazon's New Generation of Fire Tablets - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7" Display, 8 GB, Black - with Special Offers

    $49.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers

    $79.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

    $99.99 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

    $129.99 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
java code programming language developer development
Top 10 DevOps tools

A DevOps engineer who both develops code for an app and manages the infrastructure operations the app...

The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
IBM, blockchain, Maersk
3 benefits you didn’t expect from Linux containers

Containers started with technical people, so many of the benefits are known instinctively by users. But...

securing the smarthome
Linksys Velop boosts home network throughput

If you are going to invest in smart home tech, you want a solidly performing wireless network...

Red and blue boxing gloves facing each other
NoSQL grudge match: MongoDB vs. Couchbase Server

Which document database? From ease of installation and backup flexibility to index design and query...

hot it skills
10 most in-demand tech skills

Trying to land a new tech job? HiringSolved's latest reports uncovers the 10 tech skills that employers...