Nest Thermostat Currently Discounted 6% - Deal Alert

nest
Credit: Amazon

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself. Or maybe a bit less, since its currently discounted 6% off its typical list price. See the Nest Thermostat deal on Amazon now, while you can.

This story, "Nest Thermostat Currently Discounted 6% - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

