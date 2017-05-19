Microsoft takes the Build show on the road

The Build world tour will be held in June and will stop in Asia, Australia, Europe and India

Microsoft takes the Build show on the road
Credit: Microsoft
Related

Microsoft’s annual Build developers conference is becoming a must-see for developers, given the huge amounts of information and technical deep dives available over the three days of the show. 

However, the show has been biased toward American developers, since it’s been held in only U.S. west coast cities: Seattle, before that San Francisco, and originally in Anaheim, California. So, recognizing some folks can’t make the trip, Microsoft is bringing the show to them on a global tour this June. It’s rather short notice for some folks. 

Peter Brown, principal program manager for Windows/PAX, said the following: 

The Microsoft Build Tour is for all developers using Microsoft platform and tools. We will cover a breadth of topics across Windows, Cloud, AI, and cross-platform development. We will look at the latest news around .NET, web apps, the Universal Windows Platform, Win32 apps, Mixed Reality, Visual Studio, Xamarin, Microsoft Azure, Cognitive services, and much more.

The dates for the world tour are:

  • June 5-6 | Shanghai, China
  • June 8-9 | Beijing, China
  • June 12 | Munich, Germany
  • June 13-14 | Seoul, Republic of Korea
  • June 14-15 | Helsinki, Finland
  • June 19-20 | Warsaw, Poland
  • June 21-22 | Hyderabad, India
  • June 29-30 | Sydney, Australia

There have been international Build events before, but only one-day events. These will be two-day events, except for Munich. Here's what to expect:

Day 1: Full day of fast-paced, demo-driven sessions, focusing primarily on new technology that you can start using immediately in your projects, with a bit of forward-looking awesomeness for inspiration. 

Day 2: Full day hackathon where you’ll use the latest technologies to build a fun client, cloud and mobile solution that meets the requirements of a business case given at the beginning of the day. Seating is limited for Day 2, so register soon. 

Microsoft added that "in most locations, on both days" it will also offer a Mixed Reality experience booth, giving developers a chance to not only experience the HoloLens headset but also its new Windows Mixed Reality headsets coming later this year. 

Registration for the tour is now open, but Microsoft cautions “space is limited.”

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
java code programming language developer development
Top 10 DevOps tools

A DevOps engineer who both develops code for an app and manages the infrastructure operations the app...

The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
google io sundar
Google’s AI shifts from the next platform to its next products

At Google I/O, Google bids to keep users on its platform longer with faster hardware and the Google...

1 sign contract
What's in the fine print of your disaster recovery vendor agreement?

When considering DRaaS vendors, ask your potential partner how far they are willing to go in protecting...

5g
What 5G means for your business

The 5G-powered enterprise will be less constrained by its physical location thanks to vastly improved...

securing the smarthome
Linksys Velop boosts home network throughput

If you are going to invest in smart home tech, you want a solidly performing wireless network...