Microsoft takes the Build show on the road

Microsoft’s annual Build developers conference is becoming a must-see for developers, given the huge amounts of information and technical deep dives available over the three days of the show.

However, the show has been biased toward American developers, since it’s been held in only U.S. west coast cities: Seattle, before that San Francisco, and originally in Anaheim, California. So, recognizing some folks can’t make the trip, Microsoft is bringing the show to them on a global tour this June. It’s rather short notice for some folks.

Peter Brown, principal program manager for Windows/PAX, said the following:

The Microsoft Build Tour is for all developers using Microsoft platform and tools. We will cover a breadth of topics across Windows, Cloud, AI, and cross-platform development. We will look at the latest news around .NET, web apps, the Universal Windows Platform, Win32 apps, Mixed Reality, Visual Studio, Xamarin, Microsoft Azure, Cognitive services, and much more.

The dates for the world tour are:

June 5-6 | Shanghai, China

June 8-9 | Beijing, China

June 12 | Munich, Germany

June 13-14 | Seoul, Republic of Korea

June 14-15 | Helsinki, Finland

June 19-20 | Warsaw, Poland

June 21-22 | Hyderabad, India

June 29-30 | Sydney, Australia

There have been international Build events before, but only one-day events. These will be two-day events, except for Munich. Here's what to expect:

Day 1: Full day of fast-paced, demo-driven sessions, focusing primarily on new technology that you can start using immediately in your projects, with a bit of forward-looking awesomeness for inspiration.

Day 2: Full day hackathon where you’ll use the latest technologies to build a fun client, cloud and mobile solution that meets the requirements of a business case given at the beginning of the day. Seating is limited for Day 2, so register soon.

Microsoft added that "in most locations, on both days" it will also offer a Mixed Reality experience booth, giving developers a chance to not only experience the HoloLens headset but also its new Windows Mixed Reality headsets coming later this year.

Registration for the tour is now open, but Microsoft cautions “space is limited.”