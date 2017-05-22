Opinion

Cloud computing is winning EVERYTHING

It’s not enough that cloud technology is taking the tech world by storm, Cloud Computing also won the Preakness!

Cloud computing is winning EVERYTHING
Credit: ©IDG Communications, Inc. Photo contributed by Matthew Mikaelian
Related

Everyone knows that thoroughbred racehorses typically get funny, exotic names—from Hit It A Bomb to Paulassilverlining. But who knew there was a horse named Cloud Computing, let along that nag would snag the second jewel in the 2017 Triple Crown?

It turns out The Preakness Stakes winner was a 13-1 long shot, but it doesn’t take an expert handicapper to see that the technology platform is becoming a prohibitive favorite. Heck, I’ve been making that call for a while now, including down the stretch this year:

But frankly, it seems like I could write that story every week. Earlier this May, the BetterCloud "2017 State of the SaaS-Powered Workplace" report noted that in 2016, almost $70 billion in spending shifted from on-premise applications applications to cloud services. By 2020, the report predicts that SaaS will grow by 37 percent. 

In response, R “Ray” Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research, was quoted as saying: “You have no choice. It's all going to be SaaS." 

But wait, there’s more. Lots more. 

In April, Forbes did a round-up of cloud computing forecasts, and each prediction was more impressive than the last. Terms and periods and market slices vary, but all the predictions showed different flavors of double digit growth, and most forecasters believe it won’t be long before cloud infrastructure spending outstrips purchases on on-premise infrastructure.

At some point, the individual studies and forecasts and quarterly reports start to run together, but the overall message is clear. Cloud computing is winning everything, and not by a nose as in Preakness, but overwhelmingly, convincingly and seemingly inevitably. It’s hardly even a horse race at this point.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Fredric Paul is Editor in Chief for New Relic, Inc., and has held senior editorial positions at ReadWrite, InformationWeek, CNET and PCWorld.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ipad mini 3 metal
Apple to unveil new iPad Pro while axing the iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini may soon be eliminated from Apple's product lineup.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Arlo Go Netgear
Are VMs more secure than containers?

In theory, virtual machines (VMs) are more secure than containers. In practice, they probably are. It...

computer ports secure issue
Securing risky network ports

CSO examines risky network ports based on related applications, vulnerabilities, and attacks, providing...

kaboom linux command tools
Building Linux-powered devices, part 1: Making my Linux-only world a reality

To live in a Linux-only world, you have to build the devices yourself. In step one of his journey,...

Red wheel barrow filled with money
Is your company spending on the right security technologies?

Here are three considerations that can help companies make the right decisions when it comes to...