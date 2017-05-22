Everyone knows that thoroughbred racehorses typically get funny, exotic names—from Hit It A Bomb to Paulassilverlining. But who knew there was a horse named Cloud Computing, let along that nag would snag the second jewel in the 2017 Triple Crown?

It turns out The Preakness Stakes winner was a 13-1 long shot, but it doesn’t take an expert handicapper to see that the technology platform is becoming a prohibitive favorite. Heck, I’ve been making that call for a while now, including down the stretch this year:

But frankly, it seems like I could write that story every week. Earlier this May, the BetterCloud "2017 State of the SaaS-Powered Workplace" report noted that in 2016, almost $70 billion in spending shifted from on-premise applications applications to cloud services. By 2020, the report predicts that SaaS will grow by 37 percent.

In response, R “Ray” Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research, was quoted as saying: “You have no choice. It's all going to be SaaS."

But wait, there’s more. Lots more.

In April, Forbes did a round-up of cloud computing forecasts, and each prediction was more impressive than the last. Terms and periods and market slices vary, but all the predictions showed different flavors of double digit growth, and most forecasters believe it won’t be long before cloud infrastructure spending outstrips purchases on on-premise infrastructure.

At some point, the individual studies and forecasts and quarterly reports start to run together, but the overall message is clear. Cloud computing is winning everything, and not by a nose as in Preakness, but overwhelmingly, convincingly and seemingly inevitably. It’s hardly even a horse race at this point.