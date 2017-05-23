Forget the plus-sized screen, the regular iPhone is the best fit

Like a lot of people, I found myself getting a sore neck and eyes from squinting at a smartphone screen for too long. It’s not that the iPhone 6 has a small screen relative to the market, it’s just that prolonged staring at the screen really isn’t a good idea to anyone but a chiropractor looking to boost his business.

I had fiddled with the iPhone 6s Plus in the local Best Buy, and I liked what I saw. Also, it didn’t feel too cumbersome in my hand, so I decided to go for it. The iPhone 7 was out. The removal of the headphone jack was a deal-breaker for me.

+ Also on Network World: One-third of iPhones are the Plus model +

I purchased a used iPhone 6 Plus through Glyde, which acts as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops. Swapping phones was easy in my situation. I am with AT&T, which uses a SIM chip. All I had to do was pop the chip out of the old phone and insert it in the new one, and I had service. I restored the app and settings backup from the old phone on the new one, and I was off to the races.

The race ended abruptly when I realized my used phone had blown out speakers. Everything else about the phone was fine, but the speakers were scratchy and distorted. It was as though the previous owner played music really loud all the time on the phone. I returned it, a little annoyed.

In the end, I did an upgrade through AT&T, finding the last iPhone 6s Plus at my local store. It had 128GB of storage—more than I’d ever need, but that was fine. And so for a while, I really enjoyed the larger screen. I also liked the much longer battery life, 2900mAh in the iPhone 6s Plus vs. 1900mAh in the iPhone 6.

iPhone 6s Plus too heavy, too bulky

But over time, it became problematic. The extra storage means more chips and that means more weight. The 16GB 6s Plus is 6.07 ounces, while the 128GB version is 6.77 ounces. The 16GB iPhone 6 is 5.04 ounces. That doesn’t include the weight of the protective case, which I always use. That may not seem like a lot, but when you carry it primarily in your pocket, it does make a difference—especially when it literally pulls your sweatpants down while walking.

But the phone also proved to big and bulky. It was easy on the eyes but a pain to transport. So I found myself on Glyde again, purchasing an iPhone 6, 16GB model. This phone was darn near perfect, like it was right out of the box. The seller took care of it.

After months with the handful of a phone, the iPhone 6 felt perfectly normal to hold again—especially when I held it up to my ear for a call. Yes, the screen is smaller. I resolve to stare at it a little less.

iTunes is junk

However, this little experiment also reminded me of what a piece of junk iTunes is. For whatever reason, it flat out would not see my iPhones, either one. I tried everything, including uninstalling iTunes and reinstalling it.

Turns out I needed something called CopyTransDriverInstaller. It did a complete refresh of everything, and on restart, the first thing that happened was my iPhone asked if I should trust my computer—a sign the computer and phone were connecting. So, if iTunes ever gets snotty on you, try running CopyTrans and see if that doesn’t fix it up.

By the way, if you are wondering why I don’t try the Galaxy, it’s because you can’t swap the SIM chip between the Galaxy and iPhone. Otherwise, I would give it a try. But I am also wedded to the iPhone because I have a fair investment in apps that I don’t want to repurchase on Android.