38% off Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Hard Drive Adapter - Deal Alert

This USB 3.0 adapter from Inateck can interface with up to three drives simultaneously. It is compatible with 2.5"/3.5" IDE/SATA hard drives and 5.25" IDE/SATA CD/DVD drives, and features a one-touch backup function. Use it to read an old internal drive from a crashed computer, or to use an internal drive similar to an external backup drive. You might find a lot of uses for this one. The typical list price of $47.99 has been reduced on Amazon 38% right now to $29.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "38% off Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Hard Drive Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Converter Hard Drive Adapter

    $29.99 MSRP $47.99
free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

