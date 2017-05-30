Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

53% off Nulaxy Wireless In-Car FM Bluetooth Kit with Display and USB Charger - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

fm xmitter
Credit: Amazon

Nulaxy's car transmitter works with Bluetooth enabled devices like smartphones and tablets to wirelessly transmit audio through your car's speakers. Its display will show incoming call & music information, and also features a USB charging port. Listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon, it currently averages 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 5,400 people (read reviews). The typical list price on Nulaxy's KM18 transmitter is $36.99, but right now it's discounted 53% to just $17.49. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "53% off Nulaxy Wireless In-Car FM Bluetooth Kit with Display and USB Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Nulaxy Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter Radio Adapter Car Kit with 1.44 Inch Display and USB Car Charger

    $17.49 MSRP $36.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ipad mini 3 metal
Apple to unveil new iPad Pro while axing the iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini may soon be eliminated from Apple's product lineup.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
DNA
Microsoft’s DNA storage tech may fit in an enterprise

Microsoft believes it can devise a viable DNA-based storage device to store the amount of information...

john deere farm equipment
A Skunk Works – with tractors – inside John Deere’s IoT-innovation unit

John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group is at the forefront of an IoT-based revolution in agriculture,...

computer ports secure issue
Securing risky network ports

CSO examines risky network ports based on related applications, vulnerabilities, and attacks, providing...

kaboom linux command tools
Building Linux-powered devices, part 1: Making my Linux-only world a reality

To live in a Linux-only world, you have to build the devices yourself. In step one of his journey,...