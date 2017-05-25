Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon's 2-For-1 Dash Button Deal Actually Nets You Two Free Dash Buttons - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

dash button

Right now if you buy a Dash Button, Amazon will give you one for free in honor of National Pet Week, this week. But they're still giving you the $4.99 credit after the first time you use it. So that's two Dash buttons for free, really (typically Dash buttons cost $4.99). Amazon Dash is a simple Wi-Fi connected gadget that lets you order your favorite things with just the push of a button. Keep it by your washing machine, your pet food, or in the bathroom closet. When you notice you're running low, just press the button and Amazon ships it right out. Each button gets tied to a specific product from Amazon's library of over 300 brands, in categories such as (click each category to see samples) household suppliesbeverage & groceryhealth & personal carebeauty productspetskids & baby, and more. Access this deal on Amazon

This story, "Amazon's 2-For-1 Dash Button Deal Actually Nets You Two Free Dash Buttons - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Amazon Dash Buttons

    MSRP $4.99
    Learn more
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ipad mini 3 metal
Apple to unveil new iPad Pro while axing the iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini may soon be eliminated from Apple's product lineup.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
machine learning
Machine learning: Are we there yet?

David Meyer, chief scientist at Brocade, explains how networking and security can leverage machine...

spanner primary image
How Google’s cloud is ushering in a new era of SQL databases

Google’s recently announced Spanner cloud database is ushering in a wave of so-called NewSQL databases...

computer ports secure issue
Securing risky network ports

CSO examines risky network ports based on related applications, vulnerabilities, and attacks, providing...

kaboom linux command tools
Building Linux-powered devices, part 1: Making my Linux-only world a reality

To live in a Linux-only world, you have to build the devices yourself. In step one of his journey,...