Donald Trump uses an iPhone with a single app: Twitter

Among the many things we know about Donald Trump, his love of Twitter is perhaps his most comical passion. Whereas previous Presidents and even current politicians tend to tweet sparingly, Trump has a deep affinity for the social networking app and is prone to firing off tweetstorms and incendiary tweets at any given time. In the run-up to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, for example, Trump made headlines when he went after former Miss Universe Alicia Machado on Twitter at 3 in the morning.

Given Trump's love for all things Twitter, it remained unclear if Trump would continue his Tweeting ways once assuming the Oval Office. At the time, many people speculated that the responsibilities of being President, not to mention the strict security guidelines the President has to follow with respect to electronic devices, would result in Trump effectively kissing his Twitter stardom goodbye. Not to fear, Trump hasn't slowed down his tweeting since becoming President earlier this year.

In fact, a new report from Axios reveals that Trump's heavily locked-down iPhone only contains one single app: Twitter.

One fun thing: POTUS' current device is an iPhone with ONE app: Twitter.

It's interesting that Trump's current device of choice is an iPhone, because if we go a few months back, Trump was rather outspoken about Apple decision to manufacture its products abroad. Indeed, Trump even floated the idea of an Apple boycott at one point in the wake of Apple's refusal to help the FBI hack the iPhone 5c belonging to one of the San Bernardino terrorists.

"What I think you ought to do is boycott Apple until such time as they give that security number,” Trump said last February at at Town Hall event in South Carolina. “How do you like that? I just thought of that!"

As for Apple building products in America, Trump last year said: "We’re gonna get Apple to start building their damn computers and things in this country, instead of in other countries." The odds of that actually happening, though, are rather slim.

As a former Apple executive once explained to the New York Times a few years ago: "The entire supply chain is in China now. You need a thousand rubber gaskets? That’s the factory next door. You need a million screws? That factory is a block away. You need that screw made a little bit different? It will take three hours."

So much as Steve Jobs once told Barack Obama about device manufacturing, "those jobs aren't coming back."